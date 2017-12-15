Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as questionable
Benjamin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Benjamin, who aggravated his knee issue in Week 14 action, is notably the only Bills player who draws the questionable designation this week. That said, ESPN's Mike Rodak relays that the wideout seems prepared to tough things out this weekend. "[The knee] is good," Benjamin said Friday. "Still battling through the soreness and stuff. But that's football. I'm ready to get out there, play with my teammates and try to pull out the win." The Bills kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, which allows those considering Benjamin in Week 15 lineups a degree of flexibility, given that by the that time only six NFL teams will have already played this week.
