Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Looking to put injuries behind him
Coach Sean McDermott says Benjamin has looked healthy throughout OTAs, appearing leaner, stronger and faster than in 2017, when he was injured for much of the campaign, Dominic LoVallo of the Bills' official site reports.
Benjamin burst onto the scene as a first-round rookie in 2014, catching 73 balls for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns, but it's been one injury after another since then. Even though he showed signs of promise following his trade from the Panthers last season, Benjamin struggled to gain separation from cornerbacks and only hit the 70-yard mark once in seven games with the Bills, including the team's playoff loss, where he was held to just nine yards. Benjamin's size and strength are right up there with any receiver in the league, so it'll be worth watching to see if he truly does have a burst back. While the Bills have a new offense without much talent and a major question mark as to who will be the starting quarterback, Benjamin will be the clear No. 1 wideout and could prove to be a sneaky source of value if the rest of our league is too spooked by his recent disappointments.
