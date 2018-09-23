Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Makes minimal impact versus Vikings
Bejamin caught three of five targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 27-6 win over the Vikings.
Benjamin led the team in targets, though he managed a long gain of just 12 yards and averaged just 9.7 yards per catch. He found the end zone last week against the Chargers, but that's been the only real bright spot of a season in which he's averaging 19.3 receiving yards per game. On a positive note, rookie quarterback Josh Allen seems to be developing and should look to Benjamin throughout the season, which could bode well for him down the road. His next opportunity will come Sunday against the Packers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3