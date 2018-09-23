Bejamin caught three of five targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 27-6 win over the Vikings.

Benjamin led the team in targets, though he managed a long gain of just 12 yards and averaged just 9.7 yards per catch. He found the end zone last week against the Chargers, but that's been the only real bright spot of a season in which he's averaging 19.3 receiving yards per game. On a positive note, rookie quarterback Josh Allen seems to be developing and should look to Benjamin throughout the season, which could bode well for him down the road. His next opportunity will come Sunday against the Packers.