Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged Friday that Benjamin has seen his snap counts trail off the last two games due to the organization's desire to give some of their younger receivers more opportunities, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

At 27 years old, Benjamin isn't exactly over the hill, but his numbers since his 73-catch, 1,008-yard rookie campaign with Carolina would argue otherwise. After tearing an ACL in August 2015, Benjamin -- never regarded as a burner -- has noticeably lost some explosiveness, and his struggles with gaining separation from defensive backs have become even more apparent during parts of two seasons in Buffalo, where he's been saddled with shaky quarterback play. Over 17 career games with the Bills, Benjamin has managed only 37 receptions for 551 yards (6.5 per target) and two touchdowns, production that may have motivated the team to explore other options. Since Benjamin is set to become a free agent this offseason and probably won't be re-signed, it's unlikely his snap counts will recover over the final five contests, paving the way for the likes of Zay Jones, Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie and perhaps even sixth-round rookie Ray-Ray McCloud to earn more looks down the stretch.