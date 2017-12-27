Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Missing practice Wednesday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Benjamin (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Benjamin's off day appears to be fairly standard, as the Bills offered no indication that the health of the wideout's right knee took a turn for the worse during Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Patriots. The trade-deadline pickup turned in his best game as a member of the Bills in the contest, hauling in five of seven targets for 70 yards, though he was denied a touchdown in the second quarter following a controversial replay review. While Benjamin will require surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the knee, he plans to delay the procedure until the offseason and continue to play through the injury. Expect the Bills to continue to manage his practice time carefully leading up to the Week 17 matchup with the Dolphins.
