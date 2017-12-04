Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Benjamin (knee) likely will return to practice this week, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott wasn't ready to comment on availability for Sunday's game against the Colts, but he did say that practicing leads to playing, perhaps hinting that Benjamin's impending return to the practice field would put him on track for Week 14. The hulking wideout hasn't practiced in any capacity since he suffered a torn meniscus in a Week 11 loss to the Chargers. Benjamin may have his snaps scaled back when he returns, as playing with a torn meniscus increases the risk of developing other knee issues. It might also involve some aspect of pain, and the inability to practice the past couple weeks could be problematic for a player who's struggled with conditioning.