Benjamin's teammate Josh Allen has been ruled out for Week 7 with an elbow injury and could miss a few more weeks of action. Derek Anderson will start at quarterback this week against the Colts.

if you're looking for something positive pertaining to Benjamin's fantasy value -- and that may require a high-powered telescope -- he does go back with Anderson for four years in Carolina, where the veteran QB served as mostly a backup to Cam Newton and occasional sub starter. (Benjamin missed the entirely of one of those seasons due to injury.) It's not like Benjamin is all of a sudden catching passes from Johnny Unitas in his prime, plus Anderson isn't even fully versed in the Buffalo playbook yet, but at least the receiver will have an experienced and familiar quarterback throwing to him for a couple games or more. That's far from a guarantee Benjamin will get out of what's been a major slump ever since he was acquired by the Bills, but if you were ever going to scoop a guy at the bottom of the scrap heap and look smart in a low-risk move, now would probably be the time.