Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: New teammate is an old teammate
Benjamin's teammate Josh Allen has been ruled out for Week 7 with an elbow injury and could miss a few more weeks of action. Derek Anderson will start at quarterback this week against the Colts.
if you're looking for something positive pertaining to Benjamin's fantasy value -- and that may require a high-powered telescope -- he does go back with Anderson for four years in Carolina, where the veteran QB served as mostly a backup to Cam Newton and occasional sub starter. (Benjamin missed the entirely of one of those seasons due to injury.) It's not like Benjamin is all of a sudden catching passes from Johnny Unitas in his prime, plus Anderson isn't even fully versed in the Buffalo playbook yet, but at least the receiver will have an experienced and familiar quarterback throwing to him for a couple games or more. That's far from a guarantee Benjamin will get out of what's been a major slump ever since he was acquired by the Bills, but if you were ever going to scoop a guy at the bottom of the scrap heap and look smart in a low-risk move, now would probably be the time.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Leads team in receiving versus Texans•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Held to one catch•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Back in Sunday's game•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Makes minimal impact versus Vikings•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Ready for Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...