Benjamin said that his hip injury isn't affecting him "at all" and he expects to be a "full go" for Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin turned in a limited practice to begin the week, but based on his comments, it sounds like he'll upgrade to full participation Thursday. If that's the case, Benjamin would likely face no restrictions heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings, but he makes for a dicey fantasy option given Minnesota's tough secondary and Buffalo's poor quarterback play through the first two weeks of the season.