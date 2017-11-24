Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Not practicing Friday

Benjamin (knee) did not take part in Friday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Unless Benjamin gets some work in behind the scenes Friday he will not practice at all this week, so the chances of him taking the field this week are not good. Expect an official update on Benjamin's Week 12 status following the conclusion of Friday's session.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop