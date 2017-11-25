Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Officially out for Sunday
Benjamin, who hasn't practiced all week as he deals with a knee injury, will not make the trip to Kansas City and has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Benjamin was originally listed as questionable, but that never seemed to be more of a pipe dream since his injury looked pretty bad in the Week 11 game and he couldn't get in even a limited practice Wednesday-Friday. Jordan Matthews -- who's questionable with his own injury -- and rookie Zay Jones are now the top two receivers as the Bills try and upset the Chiefs and save their season from slipping away.
