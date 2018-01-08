Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Offseason knee procedure on tap
Benjamin is slated to undergo offseason surgery on his meniscus, News 4 Sports reports.
Per the Buffalo News, it's a procedure that carries a 4-6 week recovery period, which allows Benjamin ample time to be ready for action by the time the Bills take the field again. In 14 games (eight with Carolina and six with Buffalo) this past season, the 6-foot-5 wideout logged 48 catches on 78 targets for 692 yards and three TDs. Assuming he enters the 2018 campaign in good health, and addressing his balky knee with his upcoming procedure should aid his cause in that regard, Benjamin is a bounce-back candidate next season. At this stage, it's difficult to get a good read on his fantasy upside, however, with his team likely to continue re-tooling its passing attack. Specifically, there could be a change at QB, with Tyrod Taylor not a lock to be retained by the Bills, according to ESPN.com.
