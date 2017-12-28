Benjamin (knee) was on the field for individual drills during the portion of Thursday's practice available to the media, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills won't reveal Benjamin's level of practice participation until later Thursday, but since he didn't do any individual work Wednesday, it would seem that he's increasing his activity. Benjamin is going to be less than fully healthy for the Week 17 matchup with Miami and the Bills' potential playoff run, but it appears he plans on playing through a partially torn meniscus and delaying surgery until the offseason.