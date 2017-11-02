Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Out for Thursday

Benjamin, acquired in a trade with the Panthers on Tuesday, will not make his team debut Thursday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports via a source.

The Bills have a long-term view in getting Benjamin for an affordable price, but the short week certainly did them in for the short term, as the likely new No. 1 wideout simply didn't have enough time to get familiar with the new playbook. We'll revisit Benjamin when the Bills play the Saints in Week 10. Given the extra three days, Benjamin should be well ready for that one, and to be honest, he would have been a risky play against the Jets anyway given that he probably would have received a very modest snap count.