Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Out for Week 12
Benjamin (knee) will not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Benjamin was never a serious consideration for perhaps the team's biggest game of the season, while Zay Jones and Jordan Matthews will continue to lead the team's receiving corps. The injury is a bad break, as the Bills have gotten just four catches out of Benjamin since the big acquisition from Carolina prior to Week 9. The good news is coach Sean McDermott indicated Benjamin has a shot to return for next week's game against the Colts.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Another missed practice•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Doesn't expect to face Pats•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Remains day-to-day•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Sitting out practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Confirmed to have torn meniscus•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Deemed day-to-day•
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...