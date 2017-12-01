Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Out for Week 12

Benjamin (knee) will not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Benjamin was never a serious consideration for perhaps the team's biggest game of the season, while Zay Jones and Jordan Matthews will continue to lead the team's receiving corps. The injury is a bad break, as the Bills have gotten just four catches out of Benjamin since the big acquisition from Carolina prior to Week 9. The good news is coach Sean McDermott indicated Benjamin has a shot to return for next week's game against the Colts.