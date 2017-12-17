Benjamin (knee) said he will have meniscus surgery after the season, Matthew Fairburn of Syracuse.com reports.

Benjamin sat out for two games after tearing his meniscus Week 11, then aggravated the injury during a Week 14 win over the Colts. He was able to play in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Dolphins, but the hulking wideout accounted for just two of his team's 28 targets. While he apparently plans to play through the injury for the rest of the season, Benjamin probably won't be the best version of himself, making him a tough fantasy play in a run-heavy Buffalo offense.