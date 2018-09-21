Benjamin (hip) practiced fully for a second straight day Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Minnesota, the Bills' official site reports.

Benjamin has to be one of the least attractive options of all the No. 1 receivers in the league given his own disappointing play so far (3-29-1) over two games to go with a struggling offense and a rookie quarterback, but perhaps the heavy underdog Bills might be playing from behind much of Week 3 and he'll get a lot of volume.