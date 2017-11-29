Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Remains day-to-day
Benjamin (torn meniscus) was on the field Wednesday with his helmet on, working to the side with the Bills trainers, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Benjamin, who the team refers to as "day-to-day," will still be classified as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, but his presence on the field, in any capacity, is a step in the right direction. While we wouldn't expect him to play Sunday against the Patriots, a return to action in Week 14 against the Colts could be in the cards for Benjamin. In the event that he's ruled out this weekend, the Bills' wideout corps Sunday will be headed by Zay Jones, Jordan Matthews and Deonte Thompson.
