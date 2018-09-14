Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Rested Friday
Benjamin was given a rest day for Friday's practice but is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers, the Bills' official site reports.
Benjamin provided some confusing comments this week about the Bills' humiliating loss to the Ravens in Week 1. Add that to his previous public beef -- one that seemingly came out of nowhere -- with former teammate Cam Newtown and his lack of production since becoming a Bill midway through the 2017 season, and we get the feeling the Buffalo coaching staff would prefer he keep his comments within the locker room and start worrying about how he can get the team's questionable offense moving. Benjamin has played eight games for the Bills and has only one game with more than three catches and one game with more than 42 yards.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Held to one catch•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: In uniform Friday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Looking to put injuries behind him•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Full participant in OTAs•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Good news on health front•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.