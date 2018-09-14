Benjamin was given a rest day for Friday's practice but is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers, the Bills' official site reports.

Benjamin provided some confusing comments this week about the Bills' humiliating loss to the Ravens in Week 1. Add that to his previous public beef -- one that seemingly came out of nowhere -- with former teammate Cam Newtown and his lack of production since becoming a Bill midway through the 2017 season, and we get the feeling the Buffalo coaching staff would prefer he keep his comments within the locker room and start worrying about how he can get the team's questionable offense moving. Benjamin has played eight games for the Bills and has only one game with more than three catches and one game with more than 42 yards.