Benjamin (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

After being limited at Wednesday's practice, Benjamin's full session Thursday foreshadows his likely return to action Sunday against the Colts. While the Bills passing attack has been spotty this season, and QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) is banged up, Benjamin's Week 14 context includes a good matchup (the Colts have surrendered a league-high average of 271.6 passing yards per game) and an opportunity to reclaim a key role right away, with fellow wideout Jordan Matthews now on IR.