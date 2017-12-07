Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Returns to full practice Thursday
Benjamin (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
After being limited at Wednesday's practice, Benjamin's full session Thursday foreshadows his likely return to action Sunday against the Colts. While the Bills passing attack has been spotty this season, and QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) is banged up, Benjamin's Week 14 context includes a good matchup (the Colts have surrendered a league-high average of 271.6 passing yards per game) and an opportunity to reclaim a key role right away, with fellow wideout Jordan Matthews now on IR.
More News
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...