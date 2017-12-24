Benjamin (knee) caught five of seven targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 37-16 loss to New England.

The NFL's level of favoritism toward the Patriots reached a new level of absurdity just before halftime in this one, as Benjamin clearly dragged his second foot in the corner and left a mark on the turf, yet the officials somehow decided there was conclusive evidence to overturn the touchdown called on the field. Fantasy owners relying on Jets players against the New England defense next week should feel apprehensive considering New York already had a clear touchdown controversially nullified by the referees in the first meeting between those AFC East rivals. As for Benjamin, the big-bodied wide receiver will almost certainly suit up next week in Miami with the 8-7 Bills still alive in the playoff hunt.