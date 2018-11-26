Benjamin caught one of two targets for 32 yards in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Benjamin made a nice catch on the one reception, where he and quarterback Josh Allen looked like two stars who'd been playing together for years. Unfortunately, that was all Benjamin did on the afternoon, a scenario that's played out almost every week this season. Making matters worse, he only saw action on 40 percent of the offensive snaps, less than fellow receivers Zay Jones, Isaiah McKenzie and Robert Foster. Benjamin has shown signs of being a very good pro receiver in the past, but he's having a hard time gaining separation from cornerbacks these days. Combine that with a rookie quarterback and a team trying to get looks for younger, faster receivers, and starting Benjamin has become a fantasy pitfall.