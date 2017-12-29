Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Set for Week 17
Benjamin (knee) is expected to play Sunday in Miami after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and likely Friday as well, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports. "It's looking good," coach Sean McDermott said Friday. "He's on track, much like he was last week."
Benjamin's knee is far from 100 percent and he may need to continue taking some plays off to help manage the pain, though in Week 16 he did log 52 snaps while catching five balls for 70 yards, plus another eye-popping catch that looked like a touchdown but was reversed in perhaps the most controversial call of the weekend. He's obviously a risky proposition since he's been held under 45 yards in his other four games with the Bills, but you can bet Benjamin will be utilized as the Bills try to earn their first playoff berth since 1999.
