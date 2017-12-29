Benjamin (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Miami.

Since returning to action Week 14, Benjamin has parlayed between 59 and 74 percent of the snaps on offense in a given game into a combined 10 catches (on 17 targets) for 128 yards and one touchdown. With a playoff berth in the line this weekend, the Bills likely will look to Benjamin early and often against the Dolphins' 17th-ranked pass defense, despite continued maintenance of his knees.