Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Set to play Week 17
Benjamin (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Miami.
Since returning to action Week 14, Benjamin has parlayed between 59 and 74 percent of the snaps on offense in a given game into a combined 10 catches (on 17 targets) for 128 yards and one touchdown. With a playoff berth in the line this weekend, the Bills likely will look to Benjamin early and often against the Dolphins' 17th-ranked pass defense, despite continued maintenance of his knees.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...