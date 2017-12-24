Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Should be available Sunday
Benjamin (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It appears Benjamin avoided any setbacks with his partially torn right meniscus during his limited practices this week, setting the wideout up for his third consecutive appearance. Even though his availability bolsters the Bills' receiving corps, Benjamin has yet to make a consistent impact for fantasy owners during his time in Buffalo, as the 26-year-old has yet to top three receptions or 42 receiving yards in any of his four outings. With Rapoport's report noting that Benjamin will require offseason surgery to address the knee injury, it's unlikely the receiver's fantasy outlook will improve much in Week 17 while he remains at less than optimal health.
