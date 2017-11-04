Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Should make team debut Week 10

Benjamin, who was inactive for Thursday's loss to the Jets, will stay in Buffalo to continue getting up to speed while the rest of his new teammates have the weekend off, Bills.com/news/article-1/Quick-Hits-Taiwan-Jones-out-for-the-year/1ef20dc4-f6e3-4c61-93ed-cd5b10452c83">Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Benjamin was somewhat of a surprise inactive for Thursday, but there's almost no way he won't be ready for Week 10, especially given the extra three days of prep time. The bigger questions are how big of a snap count the coaching staff will allow the newcomer off the bat, and how quickly he can gain a rapport with quarterback Tyrod Taylor.