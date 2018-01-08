Benjamin brought in one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card loss to the Jaguars.

The towering receiver couldn't make much of an impact on a day when Tyrod Taylor (concussion) kept his throws even shorter than usual (3.6 YPA) and LeSean McCoy served as the top target in the passing game. Benjamin posted single-game highs of five receptions and 70 receiving yards over the six games he played with the Bills after being acquired from the Panthers on Oct. 31. However, he also played multiple games at the tail end of the season with a torn meniscus, an issue that undoubtedly affected him to an unknown degree and that he'll presumably address this offseason. A potential clean bill of health and full offseason in Buffalo's system would likely work wonders for Benjamin, who'll also look to continue improving his rapport with Taylor as much as possible.