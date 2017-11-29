Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Sitting out practice Wednesday

Benjamin (knee) will sit out practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott continues to call Benjamin day-to-day, but with reports that the wideout was dealing with a torn meniscus having been confirmed earlier this week, it sounds likely that Buffalo's big trade-deadline pickup will miss a second straight game Sunday versus the Patriots. Benjamin will likely need to practice in some capacity either Thursday or Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up in Week 13.