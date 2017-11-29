Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Sitting out practice Wednesday
Benjamin (knee) will sit out practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott continues to call Benjamin day-to-day, but with reports that the wideout was dealing with a torn meniscus having been confirmed earlier this week, it sounds likely that Buffalo's big trade-deadline pickup will miss a second straight game Sunday versus the Patriots. Benjamin will likely need to practice in some capacity either Thursday or Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up in Week 13.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Confirmed to have torn meniscus•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Officially out for Sunday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as questionable after not practicing all week•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Not practicing Friday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as missing another practice•
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...