Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Status still up in the air

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Benjamin, who missed Sunday's game with a knee injury suffered in the Week 11 loss to the Chargers, is day-to-day, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The coach also said a report that Benjamin has a torn meniscus is inaccurate. McDermott has been pretty open about the nature of injuries to his players all season, but he's also gotten into a habit -- perhaps designed -- of calling most of his injured players day-to-day when some have almost no chance of playing that week. In other words, we'll know more about Benjamin's situation once the team resumes practicing again Wednesday.