Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Staying put
Coach Sean McDermott stated Tuesday that the Bills did not make any deals on the NFL's deadline day, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports. Benjamin and running back LeSean McCoy had been possible trade targets.
The Bills, who haven't scored a single touchdown in four of eight games this season and have the lowest points per game in the NFL, offer a horrible place for receiver production. Benjamin doesn't seem to be getting any separation from corners either, with the entire mess resulting in a 16-262-1 line through eight games -- all for a guy that used to be rated in probably the second tier of fantasy receivers. Perhaps a better situation and a better quarterback could have gotten Benjamin going again, but that won't be happening with the trade deadline passing, not to mention it looks like Benjamin will be catching passes (or trying to catch them) from Nathan Peterman, who's back at the helm due to default based on injuries.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Tops 70 yards in blowout loss•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Gets new quarterback•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Leads team in receiving versus Texans•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Held to one catch•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Back in Sunday's game•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Exits Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....
-
Streaming options for Week 9
Fitzmagic is back, and the QB is the top streamer for Week 9.