Coach Sean McDermott stated Tuesday that the Bills did not make any deals on the NFL's deadline day, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports. Benjamin and running back LeSean McCoy had been possible trade targets.

The Bills, who haven't scored a single touchdown in four of eight games this season and have the lowest points per game in the NFL, offer a horrible place for receiver production. Benjamin doesn't seem to be getting any separation from corners either, with the entire mess resulting in a 16-262-1 line through eight games -- all for a guy that used to be rated in probably the second tier of fantasy receivers. Perhaps a better situation and a better quarterback could have gotten Benjamin going again, but that won't be happening with the trade deadline passing, not to mention it looks like Benjamin will be catching passes (or trying to catch them) from Nathan Peterman, who's back at the helm due to default based on injuries.