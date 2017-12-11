Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Still being evaluated
Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn't have an update on Benjamin's knee injury Monday, merely saying that the wideout is still being evaluated, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Benjamin returned from a torn meniscus for Sunday's 13-7 win over the Colts, catching three of eight targets for 38 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting in the fourth quarter. His post-game comments suggested he believes the setback to be minor, but there's apparently still a need for more testing. Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson and Andre Holmes would all be candidates to take on added snaps and targets if Benjamin were to miss a Week 15 date with the Dolphins.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Acknowledges knee setback•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Exits game with knee issue•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Active in Week 14•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Cleared to return•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Returns to full practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...