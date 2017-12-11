Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn't have an update on Benjamin's knee injury Monday, merely saying that the wideout is still being evaluated, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Benjamin returned from a torn meniscus for Sunday's 13-7 win over the Colts, catching three of eight targets for 38 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting in the fourth quarter. His post-game comments suggested he believes the setback to be minor, but there's apparently still a need for more testing. Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson and Andre Holmes would all be candidates to take on added snaps and targets if Benjamin were to miss a Week 15 date with the Dolphins.