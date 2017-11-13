Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Struggles in team debut

Benjamin caught three of six targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints.

Benjamin's arrival was expected to provide a boost to the Buffalo passing attack, but his debut didn't quite go as planned, with Tyrod Taylor totaling just 56 yards through the air. The big wideout led the team in targets, but he only connected with Taylor in half the balls thrown his way and finished with a middling yardage output. Benjamin should be among the most heavily-utilized options on a weekly basis and will look to improve upon this showing net week against the Chargers.