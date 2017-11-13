Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Struggles in team debut
Benjamin caught three of six targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints.
Benjamin's arrival was expected to provide a boost to the Buffalo passing attack, but his debut didn't quite go as planned, with Tyrod Taylor totaling just 56 yards through the air. The big wideout led the team in targets, but he only connected with Taylor in half the balls thrown his way and finished with a middling yardage output. Benjamin should be among the most heavily-utilized options on a weekly basis and will look to improve upon this showing net week against the Chargers.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: In line to start Sunday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Should make team debut Week 10•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Out for Thursday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Thursday status not yet determined•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Joins new team Wednesday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Dealt to Bills•
-
Early waiver wire: Williams, Lee
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...