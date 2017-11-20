Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Suffers knee injury of unknown severity
The Bills didn't provide any details on Benjamin's knee injury after Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Benjamin was injured while making a 20-yard catch on the fourth snap of the game, getting carted off to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game shortly thereafter. He was able to limp off the field under his own power and was spotted walking out of the locker room without crutches after the game, Matthew Fairburn of Syracuse.com reports. With Jordan Matthews (knee) already inactive, Nathan Peterman -- and eventually Tyrod Taylor -- primarily relied on Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson and backup running back Travaris Cadet in the passing game. Should he make a quick recovery, Benjamin would have an attractive Week 12 road matchup against the Chiefs.
