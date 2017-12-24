Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Suits up Sunday
Benjamin (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Benjamin will continue to tough things out at less than 100 percent, while operating in the context of the Bills' less-than-dynamic passing attack. He's coming off a two-catch (on as many targets), 20-yard effort in Week 15's win over the Dolphins, but as the team's de facto top wideout he figures to see more looks Sunday against the Patriots, provided his knee holds up.
