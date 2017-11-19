Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Takes cart off field

Benjamin was carted to the locker room during Sunday's road game against the Chargers with a potential right knee injury, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

At the conclusion of a 20-yard catch to begin the game, Benjamin clutched at his right knee, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. Upon review, the wide receiver's leg appeared to hyperextend, according to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site, but the nature of the ailment wasn't immediately known. If Benjamin fails to return, the team will be down its top two wideouts, as Jordan Matthews (knee) took a seat Sunday. By recent usage, Deonte Thompson becomes the top pass catcher for recently-installed rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman.