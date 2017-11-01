Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Thursday status not yet determined
Bills general manager Brandon Beane noted Wednesday afternoon that Benjamin is "50-50" to play Thursday against the Jets, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Even if the wideout does suit up for the Bills right out of the gate following his acquisition from the Panthers on Tuesday, it's plausible that he could see limited action. Those limited snaps might include some work around the goal line, where the Bills can surely benefit from Benjamin's 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame. Following Thursday's game, Benjamin should greatly benefit from the added preparation time he'll see before Buffalo's subsequent contest Nov. 12 against the Saints.
