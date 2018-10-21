Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Tops 70 yards in blowout loss
Benjamin caught four of five targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts.
Not much went right for Buffalo in this one, but Benjamin's chemistry with new quarterback Derek Anderson was encouraging. After failing to produce more than three catches or 43 yards in a game this season, Benjamin set new season highs in both categories. If rookie quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) sits as expected against the Patriots in Week 8, Benjamin could be back on the fantasy radar.
