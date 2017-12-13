Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Benjamin (knee) would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Benjamin, who is playing through a partially torn right meniscus, aggravated the injury in his return from a two-game absence in Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts. Prior to departing, Benjamin was the top pass-catching option for Buffalo in the snow-filled contest, hauling in three of eight targets for 38 yards and his first touchdown as a member of the Bills. The wideout's ability to participate in the Bills' first practice of the week suggests he could be ready to play Week 15 against the Dolphins, but his persistent knee problems and presence in a weak passing offense will limit his upside during the fantasy playoffs.