Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Benjamin (knee) won't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott has used the day-to-day designation liberally throughout the season, but it's probably an accurate one in the case of Benjamin, who has been hobbled by a meniscus injury in his right knee for the past month. The wideout has already missed two games on account of the issue and was forced to exit early in two others, though he was able to finish out the Week 15 win over the Dolphins. Benjamin, who already acknowledged he will need surgery in the offseason, will likely have his practice reps managed carefully while he contends with the issue, but if he's able to put in a limited session or two by the end of the week, it could be enough for him to gain clearance to play against New England.