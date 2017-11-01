Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: With new team
Benjamin, traded to the Bills from Carolina on Tuesday, has made the trip to New Jersey for this week's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The team hasn't committed to using Benjamin with such a short turnaround for Thursday's game against the divisional rival, but we'd be surprised if Benjamin didn't suit up at all. The most likely scenario appears to be him playing and seeing action in a limited play set, perhaps including the goal line where the Bills can take advantage of his size. This was a wonderful trade for the receiver-needy Bills, though for this particular week on its own, the circumstances say Benjamin's value took a huge hit for DFS or weekly decisions.
