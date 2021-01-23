The Bills elevated Stills from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
The Texans cut Stills loose in late November after his role dried up in the offense. Prior to the move, he hauled in 11 of 19 targets for 144 yards and one touchdown. Buffalo's receiving corps is banged up at the moment, with Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) hindered in practice this week and Gabriel Davis (ankle) questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Kansas City. A decision on Stills this weekend may be contingent on the availability of Davis.