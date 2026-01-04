Coleman is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Coleman has been a healthy scratch in each of the Bills' last two games (and four times this season), but the second-year wideout will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale. He did not record a target in his last outing against the Patriots in Week 15, though he could see some involvement in the offense in the absence of Brandin Cooks (coach's decision), and if the Bills opt to sit their regular starters as the game unfolds. Coleman has caught 36 passes (on 55 targets) for 355 yards and four touchdowns across 12 regular-season games.