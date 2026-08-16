Bills' Keon Coleman: Banged up after scoring TD

Coleman appeared to suffer a lower body injury during Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Coleman got the start alongside DJ Moore (ankle) and Khalil Shakir, with all three receivers making major contributions. Coleman scored a touchdown to cap off Buffalo's second drive, but he continued playing on the third series with mostly backups until an injury sent him limping off. Coach Joe Brady said both Moore and Coleman should be fine, but Brady did acknowledge that the wide receivers will require further evaluation from the medical team, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.