Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Coleman didn't play in the first series of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots due to a disciplinary matter, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

As a result of missing the first possession, Coleman played just 42 of the Bills' 68 offensive snaps on the night, with his 62 percent share representing his lowest mark since he logged 51 percent of snaps in Week 2, when Buffalo rested several key players late in a 20-point win over the Jets. McDermott didn't go into much detail about Coleman's benching beyond noting that the staff is "looking for more consistency" from the second-year wideout. For his part, Coleman seemed to respond well to the disciplinary decision, as he finished the Week 5 loss with four catches for 23 yards on seven targets, including a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Look for Coleman's playing time to tick back up a bit in Week 6 against the Falcons, though quarterback Josh Allen's tendency to spread the ball around to Buffalo's pass catchers renders Coleman a volatile option in weekly fantasy lineups.