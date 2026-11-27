Coleman didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 13-10 win over the Chiefs.

Coleman's involvement was minimal with DJ Moore healthy, as has been the case throughout the season. Josh Allen threw for just 81 yards Thursday, so none of Buffalo's receivers were particularly effective, but it would likely take another injury to Moore for Coleman to return to relevance in fantasy. Coleman hasn't exceeded 17 yards in a game or scored since Week 6. Up next for Coleman and the Bills is a Week 13 trip to New England.