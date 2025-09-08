Coleman caught eight of 11 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens.

Coleman caught a deflected ball for a 10-yard touchdown to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. He also had two failed two-point conversions thrown his way and was brought down by the last defender with a shoestring tackle shortly before Buffalo's game-winning field goal, so Coleman had opportunities for an even more impressive line Sunday. The 2024 second-round pick struggled to create separation as a rookie, but he got his sophomore season off to a strong start, leading the team in receiving yards, catches and targets while setting new career highs in the last two categories. Coleman will look to build on this breakout performance in a tricky Week 2 matchup against Sauce Gardner and the Jets.