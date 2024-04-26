The Bills selected Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.

Buffalo came into Round 2 desperately needing a receiver and had several options available. Ultimately, it landed on Coleman, a big-bodied receiver out of Florida State. Coleman was a polarizing prospect among draft analysts. His production was mediocre with 7.3 yards per target in 2023 to go with a 55 percent catch rate. He also runs a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash. That's not to say Coleman can't play, though. Coleman is at his best when he's playing above the rim and using his 6-foot-3 frame and 38-inch vertical to box out smaller defenders. That profile was much-needed in Buffalo after it lost both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. Coleman projects as a starter right away for the Bills, and while he lacks explosive speed, he complements their position group that features quicker, smaller wideouts like Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel.