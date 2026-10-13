Coleman caught a seven-yard touchdown pass (on two targets) during the Bills' 37-34 overtime win over the Rams on Monday.

It was a statistically quiet night for Coleman despite the fact that DJ Moore (shoulder) was inactive, although it's worth noting that Josh Allen attempted only 19 passes (12 completions) during Monday's overtime win. Coleman's first target was late in the second quarter and essentially an arm punt by Allen, with the ball intercepted by Jaylen Watson at midfield. Coleman's catches of 17 and seven yards in the third quarter were both negated by offensive penalties, but the third-year pro was wide open on a seven-yard touchdown pass after two Rams defensive backs collided with each other. Coleman's 45 offensive snaps led all Bills wide receivers, and he has a 15-224-2 receiving line on 18 targets through five regular-season games. The Bills will stay on the road for Week 7 against the Raiders on Sunday, and Coleman's role on offense would shrink if Moore is cleared to return for that contest.