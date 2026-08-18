Bills' Keon Coleman: Diagnosed with sprained foot/toe

Coleman has been diagnosed with a sprained right foot/toe, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Coleman was a spectator at the start of Tuesday's practice, wearing a low walking boot on his right foot. The issue likely stems from Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers, when he limped off the field during the Bills' third possession. At the moment, a number of Buffalo wide receivers are tending to injuries, including DJ Moore (lower body), Coleman, rookie fourth-round pick Skyler Bell (lower body) and Tyrell Shavers (knee, active/PUP). Coleman's own health concern may impact his status for Saturday's exhibition at Cleveland.