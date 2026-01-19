Coleman secured one of three targets for 10 yards in the Bills' 33-30 overtime divisional-round loss to the Broncos on Saturday.

The 2024 second-round pick played over 40 percent of offensive snaps for a second playoff game in a row, handling a slightly increased role due to Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers (ACL) and Gabe Davis (ACL) all having been placed on IR. Nonetheless, he was unable to capitalize on the added opportunities. After exploding for an 8-112-1 receiving line versus the Ravens in Week 1, Coleman never logged another game with over 50 receiving yards, finishing the regular season with just 38 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns on 59 targets across 13 appearances. He was a healthy scratch on four occasions and will need to regain his team's trust this offseason to have any chance of handling a starting role in 2026.