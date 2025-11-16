The Bills are expected to make Coleman a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Buffalo's decision to elevate Gabe Davis from the practice squad and sign Mecole Hardman to the 53-man roster Saturday were likely indicators that the team was planning on shaking up its receiver personnel for Week 11, and Coleman looks like he'll be one of the odd men out. According to Schultz, Coleman's impending demotion isn't based on his performance, though the second-year wideout's underwhelming production in recent weeks -- as well as the return of Joshua Palmer from a three-game absence -- probably didn't help his case for retaining a regular role on offense. Since a standout Week 1 outing in which he recorded an 8-112-1 receiving line on 11 targets in a win over the Ravens, Coleman has averaged 3.0 catches, 27.3 yards and 4.8 targets over the Bills' subsequent eight contests.